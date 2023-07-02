ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Short Interest Update

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ANTA Sports Products Trading Up 1.7 %

ANTA Sports Products stock opened at $256.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $278.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.56. ANTA Sports Products has a 12 month low of $219.33 and a 12 month high of $396.80.

Get ANTA Sports Products alerts:

ANTA Sports Products Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $2.2431 dividend. This is a boost from ANTA Sports Products’s previous dividend of $1.93. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. ANTA Sports Products’s dividend payout ratio is 37.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANTA Sports Products Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ANPDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ANTA Sports Products from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ANTA Sports Products in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

(Free Report)

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, karate, weightlifting, wrestling, trampoline, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.