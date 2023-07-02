Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.77.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AR shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $3,160,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 941,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,844,400.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AR. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,793,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 66.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $193,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,137 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 83.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,293,239 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $122,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414,100 shares during the period. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,267,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,068,962 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $95,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $23.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 3.47. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $45.33.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 23.30%. Analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

