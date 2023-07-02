Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.06. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANZU. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,374,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at $10,268,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 259.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 726,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,276,000 after buying an additional 523,933 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 725.2% in the first quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 439,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,774,000. 27.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial applications.

