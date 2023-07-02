Apexigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGNW) Short Interest Down 35.6% in June

Apexigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGNW – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the May 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Apexigen Stock Performance

Shares of Apexigen stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Apexigen has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apexigen

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Apexigen stock. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Apexigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGNW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

About Apexigen

Apexigen Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology. It develops a pipeline of product candidates, including APX005M, a humanized agonist antibody that is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of solid tumors, such as melanoma, esophageal and gastroesophageal junction, sarcoma, and rectal and ovarian cancers in combination with immunotherapy, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and cancer vaccines; and APX601, a humanized antagonist antibody that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of multiple tumor indications, as well as APX801, an NK cell engager to activate natural killer cells to killing of tumor cells.

