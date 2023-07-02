Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Sets New 12-Month High at $77.60

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $77.60 and last traded at $77.25, with a volume of 469430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.81.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.25.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a positive return on equity of 103.06%. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.78 million. Equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -71.07%.

In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $75,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,583,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,324,084.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,070,963 shares of company stock worth $134,006,991. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after buying an additional 17,476,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,505,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,360,000 after buying an additional 184,378 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,830,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,709,000 after buying an additional 3,872,458 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,859,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,187,000 after purchasing an additional 78,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,808,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,187,000 after purchasing an additional 827,935 shares during the last quarter. 59.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

