Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Cambridge Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,763 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.1% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 9.2% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,299,192.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,799 shares of company stock valued at $41,711,912 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.52.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $193.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $194.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.30%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

