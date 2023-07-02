AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX) Short Interest Update

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,800 shares, a growth of 102.7% from the May 31st total of 145,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AppTech Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APCX opened at $1.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.83. AppTech Payments has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $5.37.

AppTech Payments (NASDAQ:APCX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppTech Payments

AppTech Payments Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AppTech Payments by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in AppTech Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AppTech Payments by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 42,324 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in AppTech Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,032,000.

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant transaction services offer financial processing payments for credit and debit cards via point of sale equipment, e-commerce gateways, periodic automatic clearing house payments, and gift and loyalty programs.

