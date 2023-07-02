ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a decline of 42.4% from the May 31st total of 56,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ARB IOT Group Price Performance

ARBB opened at $2.71 on Friday. ARB IOT Group has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $5.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.65.

Get ARB IOT Group alerts:

ARB IOT Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Read More

ARB IOT Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet of Things (IoT) system solutions, and system integration and support services. It also offers IoT smart home and building solutions, such as design, procurement, and provision of smart home products and devices; integration services; and electrical wire installation and home data network setup for homeowners, as well as provides smart building solutions, including design, procurement, installation, testing, pre-commissioning and commissioning of various IoT systems, solutions, and devices; and integration of automated systems for smart buildings, including installation of wire and wireless, and mechatronic works for property developers and contractors.

Receive News & Ratings for ARB IOT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARB IOT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.