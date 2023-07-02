Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in June

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Arcadis Price Performance

Arcadis stock opened at $40.90 on Friday. Arcadis has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $45.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.34 and its 200-day moving average is $42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Get Arcadis alerts:

Arcadis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.6908 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Arcadis’s previous dividend of $0.54.

Arcadis Company Profile

Arcadis NV offers design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets in The Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Places, Mobility, Resilience, and Intelligence segments. The company offers architectural and urbanism services; and asset management services, such as asset management strategy and planning, asset management decision making and operational optimization, life cycle planning and asset management systems, asset information/condition assessment, risk and review, organization and people, and asset management/O&M.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.