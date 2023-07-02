Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Insider Sells $45,000.00 in Stock

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) insider Andy Missan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,155 shares in the company, valued at $905,197.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Andy Missan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Andy Missan sold 27,500 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $112,475.00.

ACHR stock opened at $4.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average is $2.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.07. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $4.98.

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). Sell-side analysts predict that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACHR. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer Aviation during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer Aviation during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Archer Aviation by 32.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 28,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Archer Aviation by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after acquiring an additional 180,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Archer Aviation by 227.6% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 27,469 shares during the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACHR shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

