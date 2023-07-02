Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Up 8.2%

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) shares shot up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.37 and last traded at $4.35. 1,182,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 2,512,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACHR. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

Archer Aviation Trading Up 2.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 7.28.

Insider Transactions at Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). Equities analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andy Missan sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $112,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,623.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 1,718,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total transaction of $5,603,382.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,159,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,559,471.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andy Missan sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $112,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,623.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,344,805 shares of company stock valued at $25,467,834. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Archer Aviation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHR. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Archer Aviation by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares during the period. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

