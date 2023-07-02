Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.26

Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.26 and last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 330504 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Arcos Dorados Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Trading of Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 55.24% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $985.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCO. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 50,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 47,914 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Arcos Dorados in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Arcos Dorados in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 607.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. 38.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

