Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Hits New 1-Year High at $76.69

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $76.69 and last traded at $76.14, with a volume of 11988 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACA. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Arcosa Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.21.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $549.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.16 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 3.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arcosa news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 2,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total transaction of $162,700.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,906.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 8,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $594,411.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,039.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 2,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total transaction of $162,700.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,906.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,961 shares of company stock worth $1,088,312. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcosa

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACA. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 9,338 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

