Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Gap Up to $26.58

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.58, but opened at $27.44. Arcturus Therapeutics shares last traded at $28.63, with a volume of 69,228 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARCT shares. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Arcturus Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.28 and its 200-day moving average is $22.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($2.04). The company had revenue of $80.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.50 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 36.88%. On average, analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, insider Keith C. Kummerfeld sold 6,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $196,358.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,771. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Keith C. Kummerfeld sold 6,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $196,358.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,771. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $126,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 584,448 shares in the company, valued at $14,833,290.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,043 shares of company stock valued at $965,158 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

