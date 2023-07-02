Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock Price Up 7%

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) were up 7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.09 and last traded at $8.91. Approximately 262,902 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,133,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARQT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. 500.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Up 14.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $585.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 9.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average of $12.96.

Insider Activity at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $102,085.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 165,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,558.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,830 shares of company stock worth $235,104. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,162,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,787,000 after purchasing an additional 23,257 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,081,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,110,000 after purchasing an additional 503,591 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,500,000 after purchasing an additional 757,481 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,655,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,252,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,053,000 after acquiring an additional 454,276 shares during the last quarter.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

