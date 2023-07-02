Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID) Short Interest Update

Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Argent Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Argent Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $26.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.18 million, a PE ratio of -30.48 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.57. Argent Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $26.87.

Argent Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Argent Mid Cap ETF Argent Mid Cap ETF (AMID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to US mid-cap stocks perceived to be undergoing positive change. The fund employs a multi-step selection process based on quantitative and fundamental research.

