Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a drop of 47.5% from the May 31st total of 63,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Argo Blockchain Trading Down 4.2 %

Argo Blockchain stock opened at GBX 0.16 ($0.00) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £737,989.56 and a P/E ratio of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. Argo Blockchain has a 52 week low of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.66 ($0.01).

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

