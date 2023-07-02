Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Shares Down 2.3%

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report)’s share price was down 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.34 and last traded at $10.35. Approximately 11,453 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 272,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARIS. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aris Water Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

Aris Water Solutions Trading Down 2.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $594.71 million, a PE ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 1.66.

Aris Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $91.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Aris Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aris Water Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Aris Water Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Aris Water Solutions by 39.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Aris Water Solutions by 168.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. Its produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. The company's water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Featured Stories

