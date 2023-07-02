Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.14 and last traded at $11.14. Approximately 307,083 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,122,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BWS Financial increased their target price on Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average of $6.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 63.61% and a negative net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $111.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.61 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arlo Technologies news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 37,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $362,691.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 696,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,814,860.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arlo Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 24,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $392,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 15,513 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,946,280,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a pro 5S 2K security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Video Doorbell delivers direct-to-mobile video calls and personalized alerts; Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera; Arlo Ultra 2; Arlo Essential XL spotlight camera for stand-alone home security; Arlo Essential Video Doorbell that enables users to see packages on the ground or visitors from head-to-toe on their mobile devices; Arlo Pro 4 camera; and Arlo Essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera.

Featured Articles

