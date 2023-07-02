Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Short Interest Up 53.3% in June

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 53.3% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Armanino Foods of Distinction stock opened at $4.23 on Friday. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $4.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.86.

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 27.39%. The business had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is an increase from Armanino Foods of Distinction’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Armanino Foods of Distinction’s payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.

