Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) traded down 3.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.23 and last traded at $25.32. 47,463 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 481,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARVN shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Arvinas from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Arvinas from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.14.

Arvinas Trading Down 5.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average of $29.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.05). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 50.85% and a negative net margin of 227.86%. The firm had revenue of $32.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -6.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

