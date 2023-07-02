Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decrease of 48.1% from the May 31st total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Ascendant Resources from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd.

Ascendant Resources Price Performance

Shares of ASDRF opened at $0.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17. Ascendant Resources has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.22.

Ascendant Resources Company Profile

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds 50% interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

Featured Articles

