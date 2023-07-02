ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Shares Gap Down to $8.52

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.52, but opened at $7.85. ASE Technology shares last traded at $7.82, with a volume of 499,707 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ASX. StockNews.com began coverage on ASE Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC lowered ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.47 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday.

ASE Technology Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.40.

ASE Technology Cuts Dividend

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 8.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.4672 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.17%.

Institutional Trading of ASE Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ASE Technology by 8.5% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 46,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ASE Technology in the first quarter valued at $1,046,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ASE Technology in the first quarter valued at $177,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in ASE Technology by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 48,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 9.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,170,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 96,294 shares in the last quarter. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

Further Reading

