ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI) Short Interest Down 39.3% in June

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,400 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the May 31st total of 181,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 387,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ASP Isotopes Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of ASPI opened at $0.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10. ASP Isotopes has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $3.75.

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of ASP Isotopes

About ASP Isotopes

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ASP Isotopes stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ASP Isotopes Inc. ( NASDAQ:ASPI Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,164,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 8.46% of ASP Isotopes at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

ASP Isotopes Inc, a pre-commercial stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It develops Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company also Uranium-235, an isotope of uranium for carbon-free energy industry.

Featured Stories

