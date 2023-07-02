ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI) Short Interest Down 39.3% in June

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,400 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the May 31st total of 181,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 387,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
ASP Isotopes Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of ASPI opened at $0.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10. ASP Isotopes has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $3.75.
ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
ASP Isotopes Inc, a pre-commercial stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It develops Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company also Uranium-235, an isotope of uranium for carbon-free energy industry.
