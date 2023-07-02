Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 165,338 Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 888,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,338 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $8,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSTG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 23,872 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 139,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William Young bought 35,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $201,426.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 46,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,723. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NanoString Technologies news, Director William Young acquired 35,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $201,426.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,723. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $86,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,234.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 80,400 shares of company stock valued at $461,826. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NanoString Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NSTG opened at $4.05 on Friday. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $18.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.67.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $35.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.13 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 252.96% and a negative net margin of 122.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

