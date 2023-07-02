Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 17,947 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 21.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,947 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $10,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 86.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of LW stock opened at $114.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.60 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 110.40% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,733,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on LW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.40.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

