Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 41,251 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 128.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,251 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in PTC were worth $9,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,097,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,265,405,000 after buying an additional 143,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PTC by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,736,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,806,000 after purchasing an additional 358,134 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PTC by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,058,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,506,000 after purchasing an additional 31,252 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in PTC by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,504,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,695,000 after purchasing an additional 190,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in PTC by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,576,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,566,000 after purchasing an additional 41,474 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.08.

PTC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $142.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 53.50, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.17 and its 200 day moving average is $129.12. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.97 and a 52 week high of $144.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $542.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.40 million. PTC had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PTC news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $245,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,520,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.10, for a total value of $112,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,773.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $245,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,520,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 441,512 shares of company stock worth $56,678,676 in the last 90 days. 8.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PTC

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

Further Reading

