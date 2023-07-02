Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 423,307 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 423,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,752,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,155,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $559,014,000 after purchasing an additional 147,021 shares in the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ARWR opened at $35.66 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $48.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.20 and a 200-day moving average of $33.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $1.10. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 53.83%. The company had revenue of $146.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $543,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 381,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,817,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $543,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 381,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,817,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 54,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $2,149,881.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,761,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,218,769.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,428 shares of company stock valued at $2,958,732 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. SVB Securities downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.08.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.