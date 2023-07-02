Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 639.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,241 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $11,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in Paychex by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 15,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.60.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $111.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $139.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

