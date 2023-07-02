Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 116,634 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 249.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 163,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,634 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $9,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Shake Shack by 260.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in Shake Shack by 206.7% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 6.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SHAK shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shake Shack from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.36.

SHAK stock opened at $77.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Shake Shack Inc. has a one year low of $38.69 and a one year high of $79.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.31.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

