Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 130,096 Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) by 113.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 245,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,096 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $8,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ryerson by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Ryerson by 3.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Ryerson by 59.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Ryerson by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ryerson by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RYI opened at $43.38 on Friday. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $18.68 and a 12-month high of $43.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.20 and a 200-day moving average of $36.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.25. Ryerson had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Ryerson’s payout ratio is 10.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on RYI. TheStreet upgraded Ryerson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ryerson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Ryerson

In related news, major shareholder Platinum Equity, Llc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $146,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,924,478 shares in the company, valued at $289,401,936.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ryerson Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

