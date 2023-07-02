Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 212,671 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,051,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 212,671 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.1% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $317,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2,150.0% in the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 7.4% in the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 264,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,460,000 after buying an additional 18,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $120.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $129.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $1,195,648.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 848,978 shares of company stock valued at $27,492,109. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

