Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 985,010 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) by 549.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,164,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 985,010 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in CareDx were worth $10,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in CareDx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in CareDx by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDNA. StockNews.com began coverage on CareDx in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens cut CareDx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. BTIG Research cut CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CareDx from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of CDNA opened at $8.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.01. CareDx, Inc has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $27.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average of $10.68.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $77.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.98 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 25.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 14,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total value of $124,987.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 500,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,647.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,156 shares of company stock valued at $217,225. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

