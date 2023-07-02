Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 177,950 Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 177,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 217.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Donaldson in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Donaldson Trading Up 0.3 %

DCI opened at $62.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.98 and a 52 week high of $66.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $875.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.53 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 33.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher M. Hilger purchased 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.76 per share, with a total value of $199,953.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,046.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Donaldson

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

