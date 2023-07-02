Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 56.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,923 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $9,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NBIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $106.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.10.
Insider Activity
Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of NBIX opened at $94.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.70. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $89.04 and a one year high of $129.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.48.
Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $420.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.
Neurocrine Biosciences Profile
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Neurocrine Biosciences
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.