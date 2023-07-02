Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 56.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,923 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $9,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NBIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $106.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.10.

Insider Activity

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $94,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,646,545. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $94,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,646,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.48, for a total value of $1,490,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,121.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,838,922 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NBIX opened at $94.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.70. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $89.04 and a one year high of $129.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.48.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $420.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.