Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stake in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 923,993 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 126,403 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $11,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,962,148 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $141,934,000 after buying an additional 107,466 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,443,977 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $70,562,000 after buying an additional 422,719 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,907,353 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,842,000 after buying an additional 149,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,825,633 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,689,000 after buying an additional 269,677 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,863,325 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,792,000 after buying an additional 180,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

U.S. Silica Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SLCA opened at $12.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $15.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $442.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Silica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

U.S. Silica Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.