Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 88.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,395,665 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $10,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 64.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Tyson Foods stock opened at $51.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.11 and a 12-month high of $88.76.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on TSN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Johanna Soderstrom purchased 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.22 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,729.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Johanna Soderstrom bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.22 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,729.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donnie King bought 10,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.35 per share, for a total transaction of $500,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,361.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 37,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,118 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

