Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stock Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 63.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 337,021 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 576,407 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $10,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 76.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth about $74,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Blair acquired 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.30 per share, with a total value of $120,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 86,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,495.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Daniel Zachary Bishop purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,846.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin S. Blair purchased 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.30 per share, with a total value of $120,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,495.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 11,375 shares of company stock valued at $309,411. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SNV opened at $30.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.34. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $44.91.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $613.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.40 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 28.04%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNV. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.04.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

