Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stock Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 87.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298,563 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $9,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3.4% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INSP stock opened at $324.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.10 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $297.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.93. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.62 and a 12-month high of $327.77.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.06 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $315.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $335.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Mizuho started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $304.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.89.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.02, for a total transaction of $2,168,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,628.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 8,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.02, for a total value of $2,168,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,628.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.87, for a total value of $167,095.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,207.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,955 shares of company stock worth $5,091,652. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

