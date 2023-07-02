Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 173.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 169,375 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,398 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $9,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $3,856,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 122,852 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Income Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $22,702,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 591.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 72,185 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 61,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 45.3% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 29,595 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,233 shares during the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of STNG stock opened at $47.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.34. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $64.20. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.15, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.38.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shipping company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.39. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 51.60%. The company had revenue of $377.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Scorpio Tankers’s quarterly revenue was up 119.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 12th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 6.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $68.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.17.

About Scorpio Tankers

(Free Report)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

Further Reading

