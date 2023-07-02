Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $10.50 Million Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 445.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,521 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $10,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,039,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,194 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,616,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,862,000 after purchasing an additional 116,442 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,948,000 after purchasing an additional 347,177 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $547,104,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,917,000 after acquiring an additional 758,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $804,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,530,395. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,436.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,389. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HCA. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.83.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $303.48 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.47 and a 12-month high of $304.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $279.78 and a 200-day moving average of $263.61.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The company had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.04%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

