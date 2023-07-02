Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $11.32 Million Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 507.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,912 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $11,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Etsy by 42,025.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,229,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $147,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,723 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 69.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,663,000 after purchasing an additional 950,415 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1,044.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 886,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,137,000 after purchasing an additional 808,650 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 56.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,696,000 after purchasing an additional 768,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,556,000. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $84.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of -14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.99. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.70 and a fifty-two week high of $149.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.53 and a 200-day moving average of $110.76.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.92 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 118.74% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $2,108,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,599,275.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $660,326.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,513.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,108,977.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,599,275.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,396 shares of company stock valued at $10,749,536. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Etsy from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Etsy from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Etsy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Etsy from $161.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.04.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

