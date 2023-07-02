Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $11.82 Million Position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) by 65.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 353,005 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,232 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Model N were worth $11,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MODN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Model N by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Model N in the third quarter worth $113,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Model N by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Model N by 13.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 12,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $358,590.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,577,165.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 12,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $358,590.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,577,165.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $149,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,705,313.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,337 shares of company stock valued at $1,037,199. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

MODN stock opened at $35.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70. Model N, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $43.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.95.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.41 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 21.90% and a negative return on equity of 6.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MODN. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Model N in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Model N in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Model N from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.38.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

