Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $9.08 Million Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 114.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,247,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666,199 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $9,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,148,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,400 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,608,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,137 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,650,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,483 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 98.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,683,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,874,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,145,000 after acquiring an additional 903,003 shares during the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways Stock Up 1.1 %

JBLU stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $9.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JBLU. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.65.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

