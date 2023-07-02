Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $9.12 Million Holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 810,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 902,666 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $9,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INVA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,185,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,253,000 after purchasing an additional 92,620 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,997,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,247,000 after purchasing an additional 27,003 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,207,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,496,000 after purchasing an additional 271,075 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,470,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,687,000 after purchasing an additional 13,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,953,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,884,000 after purchasing an additional 114,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Innoviva

In related news, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.04 per share, for a total transaction of $91,280.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,207,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,979,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Innoviva news, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $653,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,954,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,888,780. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.04 per share, with a total value of $91,280.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,207,000 shares in the company, valued at $93,979,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 517,000 shares of company stock worth $6,539,080. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Innoviva Stock Performance

Shares of INVA opened at $12.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average of $12.41. Innoviva, Inc. has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $15.26. The company has a market cap of $888.30 million, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 6.47.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.04 million. Innoviva had a net margin of 73.36% and a return on equity of 18.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on INVA. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of Innoviva in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

Featured Articles

