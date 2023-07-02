Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $9.36 Million Stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 455.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 196,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,500 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $9,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TENB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,934,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,052,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 1,772.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,939,000 after purchasing an additional 603,250 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,469,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,075,000 after purchasing an additional 595,880 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,138,000 after purchasing an additional 595,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Tenable stock opened at $43.55 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $52.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $188.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.14 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 30.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 3,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $121,146.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,602 shares in the company, valued at $94,946.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 3,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $121,146.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,602 shares in the company, valued at $94,946.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $261,571.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,795,279.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,134 shares of company stock worth $1,046,423. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

TENB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

