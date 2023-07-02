Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $9.62 Million Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 180.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,127 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $9,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $1,527,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,667,476.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $1,527,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,667,476.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.81, for a total transaction of $2,185,707.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at $7,140,276.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,586 shares of company stock valued at $14,290,224. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Snowflake Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.80.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $175.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.64 and its 200 day moving average is $153.33. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.27 and a fifty-two week high of $205.66.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.81% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. On average, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.