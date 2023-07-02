Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $9.96 Million Holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 392.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296,576 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $9,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 223.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Stock Performance

Shares of SNDR opened at $28.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.05. Schneider National, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $30.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 13.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schneider National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Schneider National from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

