Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 101.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,653 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $8,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,578,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 324.8% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Financial Group news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total transaction of $88,154.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $868,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Financial Group news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total transaction of $88,154.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $868,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total transaction of $173,619.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,077.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $118.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.95. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.54 and a fifty-two week high of $150.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.82.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.01. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AFG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

