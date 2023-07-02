Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $11.25 Million in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 354,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $33.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.75 and a 1 year high of $40.80.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

A number of research firms have commented on JEF. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

